Cassette Tape Looping With A Tascam Portastudio 414

By synthhead
Synthtopia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, synthesist Federico Chiesa (OoraMusic) shares his approach to using a Tascam Portastudio 414 for looping and musique concrète effects. “Here is a breakdown of the process I use to create compositions with my Tascam Portastudio,” notes Chiesa. “I will show you how to record loops on prepared cassettes using OP1 as a sound source. I usually like to add an effect box on the master channel, in this case the Death By Audio Rooms.”

www.synthtopia.com

