Cassette Tape Looping With A Tascam Portastudio 414

Los Angeles, CA (August 17, 2021)—Tascam recorders are at the center of Third Eye Blind’s social media content creation efforts, which are led by lead guitarist Kryz Reid. “I edit videos on the computer,” Reid says, “but the last thing I want to do is record music on a computer. The Model 24 [multitrack live recording console] reminds me on my old school Tascam Porta One 4-track, only bigger. It’s essentially my daily driver when it comes to music. I turn it on and start working — with no ‘BS.’ Removing the computer from my recording process has been key. I want to listen to music, not look at it. The EQs are great, and the one knob compressor is a really fantastic feature. Equally important, the faders feel very professional, and the entire look of the Model 24 makes me smile every time it catches my eye!”