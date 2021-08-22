ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee estate boasts a primary home and a 'cottage in the woods' along with a large pond on 12-plus acres
This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,031 square-foot home in Suwanee is listed on Zillow for $1,795,000. Designed by award winning architect Stanley F. Smith and modeled after the historic Westover Plantation in the heart of Virginia’s horse country, The Bonvista Estate offers a unique combination of historical inspiration, modern conveniences, breathtaking views and privacy.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
