Rays place Cruz on COVID-19 injured list; Archer, Choi exit

WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. The move was announced about one hour before the Rays’ 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. The 41-year-old Cruz was acquired from Minnesota last month. He is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average with 26 homers and 68 RBIs this season. Tampa Bay also lost starting pitcher Chris Archer and first baseman Ji-Man Choi during the first two innings of the victory.

www.wfmz.com

