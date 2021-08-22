Letter to the Editor | Is road plan an improvement?
I am concerned about the proposed road improvement for Florida Avenue between Vine Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. It is being promoted as a cure to the morning and afternoon auto congestion that has been present there for decades. My concern is that Urbana seems to not upgrade a road without adding bicycle lanes. That means a continued two-lane road with a center turn lane and of course bicycle paths that will dead end at Lincoln.www.news-gazette.com
Comments / 0