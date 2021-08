Birth Place: Mount Clemens, Michigan, United States. Kids/Children Name: Carolyn Elizabeth and Novalee Reign. Profession: Model, TV personality, social media star and author. Many people become celebrities for what they are able to achieve in life. For Tyler, what other people would have considered a failure is what has made him as famous as he is today. He started dating his current wife when they were both very young and before they knew it, Catelyn got pregnant with Tyler’s child.