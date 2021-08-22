Money Matters: Schooling your kids in the art of personal finance
You’ve likely heard the common millennial refrain, “I don’t know how to file my taxes, but at least I know that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell!”. Biology basics are, of course, important. But with “more than 1 in 6 students in the US (not reaching) the baseline level of proficiency in financial literacy,” it’s clear that young people are not learning the financial basics they need to be successful.www.heraldextra.com
Comments / 0