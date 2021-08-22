Cancel
Lehi, UT

Albrecht: The future of Lehi parks and arts is in our hands

Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our local gems, Wines Park, was a donation of land from a local businessman more than 100 years ago. Although the ground was free, the deal required Lehi citizens to develop the park within a certain time frame in order to obtain the deed. Rather than force this financial obligation upon the residents, the City Council put the question to Lehi citizens at a mass meeting held on April 21, 1908, in which it was decided to move forward. We all love Wines Park, but did you know that Ira Wines also offered to sell Lehi the adjoining block to the west, for a total of 6 acres? Lehi decided not to buy it.

www.heraldextra.com

