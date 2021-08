Life is Strange: True Colors has shown off its upcoming Wavelengths DLC in a new trailer, as was promised earlier this week. The chapter will be a prequel, taking place some time before Steph Gingrich and Alex Chen meet. You’ll play as the former as she first arrives in Haven Springs and takes over the record shop and KRCT radio station. Over the course of four seasons, you’ll find out more about Steph’s past and relationships and fill in some of the blanks between Before the Storm and True Colors.