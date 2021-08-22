Career day for Hernandez as he and the bats complete the sweep

It doesn’t matter who the opponent was today, that was a great all around win Former Royal Alec Mills, who famously said every time he pitched against the Royals he was going to give it his all to get back at them did not have it today. In result the Royals cruised to a sweep of the Cubs behind leadoff hitters getting on ALL day and Carlos Hernandez dominating on the mound. Alec Mills worked a quick first inning getting Whit, Nicky and Salvy down in order. In the bottom of the first, after getting the leadoff to pop out. Former Royal, Frank Schwindel singled to left, then advanced to second on a four pitch walk to Ian Happ. Hernandez beared down and got Patrick Wisdom to strike out swinging. Matt Duffy was up next and on the first pitch hit a hard ground ball that Whit made a spinning throw to get him out and end the inning. Benintendi led off the second with an infield single. Again, the Royals got on base without a ball leaving the infield when Carlos Santana hit a hard ground ball that.