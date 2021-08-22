Working together to get our kids back to school

QUESTION: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?. ANSWER: Answering your question requires that we first unpack the word “parenting,” the definition of which is simply “what parents did not do before the 1960s,” which is when parents began putting children at the center of attention in the family and worrying about how they felt concerning nearly everything. Prior to that most tumultuous decade, children — myself, for example — were simply raised, synonyms of which are reared and brought up. Since then, children have been “parented.” Paradoxically, many of them have been parented by people who were simply raised, which attests to the power of the media.