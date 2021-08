1. White Avenue and North Tennessee Street improvements. Ongoing water and wastewater main improvements along White Avenue from. A Waddill Street to North Tennessee Street, and B North Tennessee Street from Lamar Street to US 380 are expected to be completed by the end of August. Major pavement repairs on both streets will follow immediately after, McKinney Capital Improvements Manager Nick Ataie said. Through the remainder of construction, pavement repairs on both streets will require intermittent lane closures and may include temporary detours. Weather permitting, officials estimate construction along North Tennessee Street will be complete this summer, and work along White Avenue will be completed by early fall.