In the early 20th century, one of the best-performing stock markets in the world was that of Imperial Russia. For decades, stocks on the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange far outperformed those on the New York Stock Exchange, and it wasn't even close. However, when the Bolsheviks took over in 1918, they shut down the stock market and seized all securities for immediate redistribution to the working class, wiping out many investors' capital overnight, if not their lives as well.