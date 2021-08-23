Camden County parents encouraged to drive children to school due to 'extreme' bus driver shortage

Parents in Camden County are being asked to drive their children to school all week due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

According to the district's website, the extreme shortage of bus drivers is due to drivers being sick or in quarantine.

The district says if you do decide to send your child to school on a school bus, be prepared for a delay of "1.5 to 2 hours" both before and after school.

You can read the district's full announcement below.

Camden County Transportation Department is experiencing an extreme driver shortage due to illness or quarantine. We strongly encourage families to provide their own transportation or carpool to and from school for the remainder of the week. For a families who are unable to provide their own transportation, please be aware buses may be delayed 1.5 to 2 hours before and after school.

Please be patient as we work to cover all routes and please use the Here Comes the Bus app. The app is available for download on the Apple and Android stores. Signing up for Here Comes the Bus help you become aware of when buses are approaching your bus stop. The Camden County Schools district code is 29564 .

Our transportation team has been working around the clock to provide transportation for students this year and they are responding to significant staffing challenges which have been felt by many businesses and organizations throughout our community. We acknowledge the serious impact these delays may have on your families, we ask for you to extend patience and grace to our transportation staff and drivers as they work to provide bus service to your children.