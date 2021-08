Coming into the New York Giants preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, we thought for sure that we’d get to see the starters out there on the playing field. The Giants and Browns apparently decided that two tough inter-squad scrimmages were enough and that adding snaps in a preseason game was unnecessary. So both teams kept most of their core players safely ensconced on the sidelines. We did see a few important players on the field for each team, but for the most part it was backups who carried the day.