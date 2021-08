Early on in the pandemic, it became clear that some people were more prone to severe infection and even death if infected with COVID-19. Over the last year, much research has been conducted to pinpoint all of the various risk factors—age, pre-existing conditions, race, socioeconomic status included. While some of the risk factors are uncontrollable, there are a few that can actually be remedied. And one of them, if left untreated, could make you three times more likely to die from the virus if infected. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.