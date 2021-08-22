Cancel
Franklin County, ID

Franklin County Fair is back in style – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESTON – Back after COVID, the Franklin County Fair in Preston, Idaho is in full swing at the fairgrounds located at 186 W. 200 N. Preston. There is always a lot to do and see at the end of summer activity. There are only two days left and despite the recent rains. The large quonsets have antiques, clothes and quilts for inspection. The home good winners and ribbons will be on display as well as the commercial booths.

