It's the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs pressure will be on when the 2021 BMW Championship tees off Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings are in the field in Baltimore, and that will be whittled to 30 for next week's Tour Championship at East Lake. Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff at last year's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in the most dramatic finish on tour in years. Johnson rolled in a double-breaking 43-foot putt to force the playoff on the 72nd hole, but Rahm drilled a 66-footer to win it. Johnson had won the Northern Trust by 11 strokes the previous week and went on to win the FedEx Cup title.