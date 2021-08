Good Lord Willin’ and the Crik’ Don’t Rise, the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum’s 25th annual Logging Jamboree will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021. (Almost annual, COVID-19 caused us to cancel the event in 2020.) The location has not changed; the Logging Museum’s site at 2148 Dunbar Road, adjacent to White Pines Lake. The gates will be open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The flag ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m.