Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Donkey Snuggles Into Guy's Shoulder Every Time He Plays Guitar | The Dodo Soulmates

jacksonprogress-argus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonkey completely melts into this guy every time he plays the guitar — and gets super jealous if he plays for someone else 😂💙. You can check out more of Hazel and Chris on YouTube: http://thedo.do/ChristopherAmeruoso. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Soulmates#Donkey#Love Animals#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
PetsHenry County Daily Herald

Cat Becomes Totally Obsessed With His 'Dog Person' Dad | The Dodo Soulmates

Woman gets a cat for herself since her husband's a "dog person" — and the cat insists the husband carries him like a loaf of bread everywhere he goes 😂💗. Keep up with Camper and Leo on Instagram: http://thedo.do/camperandleo and TikTok: https://thedo.do/CamperandLeo. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Teeniest Baby Found in a Sink Decides That a Stuffed Bunny is His Mom | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Teeniest little baby found in a sink decides that a stuffed bunny is his mom — then he becomes a wild teenager! 🤗💗. To see more of these amazing rescues, check out Arctic Fox Daily on Instagram: http://thedo.do/arcticfoxdaily and Facebook: http://thedo.do/arctic_fox_daily. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Teaches His Cat To Talk...😹 | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This guy teaches his cat to talk...and then his cat does the funniest thing ever. Keep up with Cooter and Mason on TikTok: https://thedo.do/maseplace. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or...
Animalsnews-shield.com

Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples

Tiny kitten terrified his pittie brother until...❤️😍. You can keep up with Ziggy and TicTac on Instagram: http://thedo.do/ziggyandtictac, and YouTube: http://thedo.do/tictacandziggy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek...
AnimalsHenry County Daily Herald

Husky Was A Spoiled Only Child — Until This Tiny Kitten Came Along | The Dodo Odd Couples

This husky taught his new kitten sister to walk on a leash so she could go outside with him 💙. Keep up with Katmai and Yoyo on Instagram: https://thedo.do/katmaihusk_bengal. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

2-Pound Piglet Squeals When His Mom Stops Petting Him | The Dodo Little But Fierce

2-pound rescue piglet wags his tail so hard when he sees his mom and squeals when she stops petting him 🐷💕. Special thanks to Emilie and Kayla for fostering Blueberry, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Emilierackovan, https://thedo.do/kaywebs. To learn more about Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/tiny_hooves_sanctuary.
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

14-Year-Old Golden Retriever Brings Surprises to Neighbors Every Day | The Dodo

This 14-year-old golden retriever sneaks out of his house every day to visit his next-door neighbors ❤️. Keep up with Oliver on Instagram: https://thedo.do/oliver_the_white_dawg. For updates on Oliver's visits to Melissa, check out @PudgeThePit on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pudge. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
AnimalsHuntsville Item

Food-Obsessed Cat Has Taught Himself To Open Containers With His Teeth | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Food-obsessed cat has taught himself to open containers with his teeth — wait for his reaction when he finds out his parents have baby-proofed the crockpot 😹🥰. To learn more about Trekkie's story, you can go to his TikTok: http://thedo.do/trekkiethegreat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Petsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Kitten Abandoned In Box Now Has A Girlfriend | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Tiny kitten abandoned in a box was the size of a bar of soap. He gets his tail snipped off, can named Burrito. The cat struggles to socialize, but after a couple years he gets a girlfriend. Keep up with Burrito on Instagram: http://thedo.do/melocatmom and YouTube: http://thedo.do/MeloCat. Introducing Dodo swag!...
Petsjacksonprogress-argus.com

This Puppy And Baby Sister Are Perfectly In Sync With Everything They Do | The Dodo Soulmates

When this puppy meets his baby sister, they are instantly attached at the hip. They have the same nap, food, and bath schedule and now can't do anything without each other!. Keep up with Jasper & Hazley on TikTok: http://thedo.do/hazleywalker and Instagram: http://thedo.do/Hazleywalker. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PetsClayton News Daily

Guy Who Didn’t Like Cats Finds One Stuck In His Tire | The Dodo

Tiny rescued kitten who was scared of her dad’s footsteps now curls up in his shirt while he’s driving. Keep up with Luna on Instagram: http://thedo.do/luna_dalnimee. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like...
AnimalsHenry County Daily Herald

'Aggressive' Pittie Is The Best Mom To So Many Foster Puppies | The Dodo Pittie Nation

They said this pittie was aggressive with animals — now she teaches foster puppies how to give a high-five ❤️. Keep up with Emilie and her rescue work on TikTok: http://thedo.do/emilierackovan. To learn more about The Wisconsin Humane Society, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/wischumane. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
AnimalsKPVI Newschannel 6

Mama Dog Shows Rescuers Where Her Babies Are Hiding | The Dodo

Mama dog leads rescuers to her babies — and gives them kisses when they’re safe ❤️. Special thanks to the Arizona Humane Society, on Facebook: https://thedo.do/AZHumane. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on...
AnimalsClayton News Daily

What Happens When A Pittie Wrestles A Baby Calf? | The Dodo Odd Couples

This pittie and his cow best friend were rescued and got the chance to grow up together. They love to wrestle and can't go a day without playing with one another. Keep up with Oscar, Benny, Tori and all of their adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/oscartheamstaff and TikTok: http://thedo.do/torijandpets. Introducing Dodo...
AnimalsClayton News Daily

Shy Orphaned Bear Teaches Himself How To Climb Huge Trees The Dodo Little But Fierce

Tiny, orphaned bear cub teaches himself how to scale massive trees — watch him get huge and leap into the woods on release day 🐻❤️. Special thanks to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, you can follow them on Instagram: https://thedo.do/laketahoewildlifecare and Facebook: https://thedo.do/lake_tahoe_wildlife_care. To help save more bears like Jamison, you can support them here: https://thedo.do/ltwcdonate.
AnimalsEastern Arizona Courier

Hissing 'Panda Cat' Goes From Scared To Cuddlebug | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Cat goes from hissing at his foster mom to giving her kisses on the mouth!. Keep up with Jack (AKA Dipper) on Instagram: https://thedo.do/xlanelane. You can check out more of Jali's fosters on Instagram: https://thedo.do/littlekittiesbigcity. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Woman Slowly Becomes Best Friends With An Anxious Wild Horse | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescued mustang wouldn't let her mom go anywhere near her head — now she lies down in the field with her and loves to be ridden. Keep up with Chira and Freya on Instagram: http://thedo.do/wooingthewild. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Sweet Tiny Wombat Turns His House Upside Down When He Becomes A Teenager | The Dodo

Wardoo used to be the most gentle and loving little wombat. But all of that changed once he hit puberty. Keep up with Wardoo at Two Songs Sanctuary on Instagram: thedo.do/twosongssanctuary. You can help Two Songs Sanctuary care for more wombats like Wardoo here: thedo.do/twosongsdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...

Comments / 0

Community Policy