Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB (8/22): Royals finish sweep of Cubs, Cardinals avoid sweep with shutout of Pirates

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a shutout win over Pittsburgh while the Royals finished a dominant sweep of the Cubs on Sunday in MLB action. St. Louis Cardinals (63-60): Adam Wainwright struck out nine in eight shutout innings, and St. louis took a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh. Wainwright allowed just two hits and threw 106 pitches in the brilliant performance. Paul Goldschmidt homered among two hits and scored twice, and Yadier Molina and Lars Nootbaar added two hits apiece. Alex Reyes worked around two hits and finished his 28th save in the ninth.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers pound Cubs 17-4, finish off four-game sweep

Milwaukee routed Chicago 17-4 Thursday afternoon to finish off its first ever four-game sweep of the Cubs. The Brewers poured across five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jace Peterson. They added four more in the fifth inning thanks to a grand slam by Manny Pina. Milwaukee then scored seven more runs over the next two innings, including another home run from Pina.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB: Cardinals sweep Royals

Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals, 7-2, on Sunday. In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado’s...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Marlins finish off sweep of Cubs, who lose 11th straight game

Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Aguilar each slugged a home run, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-1 win over the slumping Chicago Cubs, who lost their 11th straight game on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs, who share the longest active losing streak in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles, were...
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O'Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2. In the second inning, Arenado and O'Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado's was a two-run blast for his 25th and O'Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead.
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals look superior in sweep of Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 13: Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) It may have been just the Kansas City Royals, but...
MLBchatsports.com

Arenado Homers (Again) as Cardinals Sweep Royals

With three runs in the first and four more in the second, the Cardinals and starter J.A. Happ cruised to a 7-2 win and series sweep over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. For the Cardinals, Sunday’s win capped off a perfect, 6-0 roadtrip through Pittsburgh and KC, and they have now won 9 of 13 this month.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros finally win! Beat Royals 6-3 in extras to avoid sweep

With a remarkable bullpen performance and with heroic at-bats from Aledmys Díaz and Chas McCormick, the Astros defeated the Royals 6-3 in 10 innings to avoid been swept in the four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Three hits including the go-ahead single. Díaz is your @budweiserusa Player of the Game!#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/tsHYLu2npW—...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Royals aiming for sweep of reeling Cubs

The Kansas City Royals will go for a three-game sweep against the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City won the series opener 6-2 and followed with a 4-2 victory on Saturday. The Royals are looking for their first sweep since July 23-25 against the Detroit Tigers. Royals catcher...
MLBKVOE

Royals complete sweep of Cubs with 9-1 win

The Kansas City Royals completed a 3 game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 9-1 win Sunday. Andrew Benintendi was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. Hunter Dozier drove in 2 runs. Nicky Lopez was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
MLBctnewsonline.com

Solid pitching leads Royals to sweep of Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Cubs can’t finish the sweep of the Rockies ahead of the City Series

CHICAGO – Just like they did in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Cubs brought their offense out in full force against the Rockies in the second game. Unfortunately, as the lightning and thunder continued around the park in Game 2, their bats were bested by Colorado, who brought more offense for longer to split the day.
MLBkmaland.com

Royals place Staumont on IL, recall Blewett

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have placed Josh Staumont on the 10-day injured list. Staumont will be replaced on the roster by right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett. Blewett has a 6.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings with Omaha this season.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Is Leading Off

The Cubs and Rockies were rained out last night, which means we’ve got a double-header on tap today at Wrigley Field. The Rockies are sticking with German Marquez for the first game, but the Cubs have switched to Zach Davies. Here’s the lineup for Game 1. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....
MLBallfans.co

Cardinals: Why Andrew Knizner is getting playing time over Yadier Molina

St Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner has been seeing playing time of late over Yadier Molina. Why? Will it continue?. There has been increased frustration among St. Louis Cardinals fans over the decline in Yadier Molina’s performance. His pitch framing ability has declined. His offensive numbers are trending down. Yet he remains a franchise icon, a pillar in the locker room and still an important player for the franchise in every facet.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy