MLB (8/22): Royals finish sweep of Cubs, Cardinals avoid sweep with shutout of Pirates

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a shutout win over Pittsburgh while the Royals finished a dominant sweep of the Cubs on Sunday in MLB action. St. Louis Cardinals (63-60): Adam Wainwright struck out nine in eight shutout innings, and St. louis took a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh. Wainwright allowed just two hits and threw 106 pitches in the brilliant performance. Paul Goldschmidt homered among two hits and scored twice, and Yadier Molina and Lars Nootbaar added two hits apiece. Alex Reyes worked around two hits and finished his 28th save in the ninth.