Smooky MarGielaa is back with “WokRock,” ushering in a gritty #SmookSZN. With a hypnotic bass line, MarGielaa rides the Waterboy-produced beat effortlessly. “WokRock” follows his pandemic-made single “Rock$tar” which premiered on Complex in April 2020. The track has already amassed over 2.5 million spins on SoundCloud. As for his next full-length, Smooky offered a little tease to the outlet about what fans can expect. “Project is fire straight [from] start to finish,” he said. “I’m excited for my fans to finally hear it. I’ve been working on it for a while, but the time is now. I put a crazy amount of time and energy into it and the world gotta hear this.”