Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Does the “Table 1 fallacy” apply if it is Table S1 instead?

By Dean Eckles
Columbia University
 5 days ago

In a randomized experiment (i.e. RCT, A/B test, etc.) units are randomly assigned to treatments (i.e. conditions, variants, etc.). Let’s focus on Bernoulli randomized experiments for now, where each unit is independently assigned to treatment with probability q and to control otherwise. Thomas Aquinas argued that God’s knowledge of the...

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallacy#Null#Data Collection#Rct#Kohavi Tang Xu#Bayesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public HealthColumbia University

Accounting for uncertainty during a pandemic

Just as war makes every citizen into an amateur geographer and tactician, a pandemic makes epidemiologists of us all. Instead of maps with colored pins, we have charts of exposure and death counts; people on the street argue about infection fatality rates and herd immunity the way they might have debated wartime strategies and alliances in the past. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has brought statistics and uncertainty assessment into public discourse to an extent rarely seen except in election season and the occasional billion-dollar lottery jackpot. In this paper, we reflect on our role as statisticians and epidemiologists and lay out some of the challenges that arise in measuring and communicating our uncertainty about the behavior of a never-before-seen infectious disease. We look at the problem from multiple directions, including the challenges of estimating the case fatality rate (i.e., proportion of individuals who will die from the disease), the rate of transmission from person to person, and even the number of cases circulating in the population at any time. We advocate for an approach that is more transparent about the limitations of statistical and mathematical models as representations of reality and suggest some ways to ensure better representation and communication of uncertainty in future public health emergencies.
HealthIdaho State Journal

Managing internal versus external stress

I write a lot about stress in these articles and for good reason — a lot of people are stressed out! But if we understand more about what stress is, and the difference between internal and external stressors, we can manage that stress in a healthy way. Stress is just...
Technologypowerofpositivity.com

Scientists Create Speech Neuroprosthesis, Helping Paralyzed People Communicate

Scientists have successfully developed a speech neuroprosthesis for the first time to help a man with severe paralysis communicate. The researchers at UC San Francisco created a technology that allows him to communicate in complete sentences. The system translates signals from his brain to the vocal tract into words that appear on a screen.
Columbia University

The Limits to Human Domination of Nature

Issues of war and peace, racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, and economic oppression are the result of humans interacting with other humans. These dysfunctions are as old as humanity, and they cause great pain and suffering. As an optimist, I hope they are receding, but as a realist, I know they will never go away. While humans have always battled, as my colleague Peter Coleman has observed, much more often, they have made peace together. We cooperate more than we fight, even if it’s the fights that history takes note of. As the journalists often say: “if it bleeds, it leads.” When someone helps a mom carry her baby stroller up the subway stairs, it’s not news. Push that mom down the steps, and there is a photo on the front page of the New York Post. Anyway, carrying the stroller is a common occurrence; assault, fortunately, is not. Humans interacting with humans is an old story. So too, have been our efforts to use the planet’s resources for food, clothing, and shelter. But there is something new in the world- we not only use the planet, but our technology has begun to enable us to change the planet and its fundamental systems.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

What a Daily Walking Habit Does to Your Body After 60, Says Science

A recent survey reports that the average American spends two hours every single day lounging on their sofa of choice. Even more striking: a staggering 61% of respondents say their couch has become their "new best friend" ever since COVID-19 arrived, which forced us all indoors. Now, there's nothing wrong with some rest and relaxation, but it's so important for everyone to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There's no easier way to accomplish that than going for a walk. Moreover, while regular physical activity is advisable at any age, it's an absolute non-negotiable past one's 60th birthday.
MarketsColumbia University

An Economist Explains Why Trust Is Essential

Have economists neglected trust? The economy is fundamentally a network of relationships built on mutual expectations. Every time we interact with another person—to make a purchase, work on a project, or share a living space—we rely on trust. Institutions and relationships function because people place confidence in them. Retailers seek to become trusted brands; employers put their trust in their employees; and democracy works only when we trust our government.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Transaction Management Falls Short. Here’s How Yours Can Be Better.

When it comes to running transactions, legal teams still cling to slow, expensive, and administratively heavy manual tasks. This reality persists despite the rapidly increasing use of technology to streamline countless legal tasks in other areas. Clients are demanding more from their firms. And transactional lawyers would benefit from adapting...
Fitnessthewestsidegazette.com

Study Finds Benefits Of Time-Restricted Eating

WASHINGTON — A new study by Salk scientists has shown that time-restricted eating (TRE), a dietary regimen that restricts eating to specific hours, has multiple health benefits besides weight loss. The study also indicates that these benefits may depend on sex and age. The study “Sex- and age-dependent outcomes of...
Sciencespectrumnews.org

Model mice hint at sodium channel gene’s contribution to autism

Some mutations in SCN2A, a gene reliably linked to autism, change social behaviors in mice by dampening the electrical activity of their neurons, according to a new study. SCN2A encodes a sodium channel that helps neurons send electrical signals. So-called ‘gain-of-function’ mutations make the channel hyperactive and can lead to epilepsy, whereas ‘loss-of-function’ mutations diminish its activity and are typically associated with autism.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy