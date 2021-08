One of the difficult things about evaluating players during an entire baseball season is brushing off initial impressions. Opinions you form in April can often solidify and paint how you feel about a player well into September and even October. If a guy slugs 10 home runs in the first month, you might consider them an MVP candidate all season even if they only hit 10 more all season. On the other side of the coin, a slow start can doom a player to being seen as a bust no matter how much better they play the rest of the year.