Admissions Counselor

Job openings seem to be everywhere. Walk down the block past a row of businesses and odds are you'll see at least one "We're Hiring" sign. Many employers seem desperate, increasing wages, offering sign-on bonuses, emergency child care and other incentives to get employees in their doors. However, many of these businesses may be tripping themselves up by including an underlying requirement that screens out most applicants well before they ever get to a job interview. That requirement is a bachelor's degree.