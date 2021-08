Roma coach Jose Mourinho is looking forward to their Serie A opener against Fiorentina. Mourinho admits he's happy to be back in Italy and jousting with the Italian press. He said, “When I was in England, I always told my staff, I really miss the press conferences in Italy, because in England they only want to talk about controversy, but now that I'm in Italy, I don't want to talk about tactics, because you're too good at the analysis!