Commitment Spotlight - 2022 Grant Comeaux

With the start of the 2021-2022 school year, college recruiters are returning back to campus to get their respective teams ready to compete this upcoming spring. In addition, many college staffs are starting to make moves on recruits that impressed over the summer. Today, we spotlight First-Team All-District 3B 2022 Grant Comeaux of Barbe High School. The physical third baseman, hit in the middle of the order for the Bucs all season long, and today, announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech University. This is the second prospect in recent weeks that the Bulldogs have managed to pull out of South Louisiana. Below, we discuss what led him to choose Louisiana Tech, his recruitment process, and what fans can expect from the Barbe Bucs in 2022.