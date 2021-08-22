Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Missouri, Kansas lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says

By Allison Kite
Woodward News
 5 days ago

After several years of continual gains, Kansas and Missouri lost more than 7,200 combined clean energy jobs last year — primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A report published recently by E2 and the Clean Energy Trust found that the Midwest, home to nearly one-quarter of the nation’s clean energy jobs, lost about 9% of those positions between the end of 2019 and end of 2020 despite a rebound in the second half of the year.

www.woodwardnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#E2#The Clean Energy Trust#Midwest#Renew Missouri#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Do Solar Panels Increase Home Value?

Before installing a residential solar system, you may stop to wonder: Do solar panels increase home value? It turns out, the answer is a resounding yes. In this article, we'll go over how much solar panels can increase the value of your home, as well as how that increased value affects property taxes and whether buyers are really looking for homes with solar energy systems. With this knowledge, you can make an informed decision about whether solar panels are a good investment for your home.
Energy IndustryKFYR-TV

North Dakota a top-10 state in renewable energy creation

TIOGA, N.D. - North Dakota’s electricity consumption primarily comes from Coal and Natural Gas, but over the past decade, many wind farms have begun to popup throughout the state. Tioga, one of the top oil producing areas of the state, has become a hub for creating wind energy through two...
KSAT 12

Tesla could become an energy provider in Texas, reports say

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is looking to strengthen his grip on Texas with another major move. Only this time, it involves the state’s power grid. According to reports, the company has filed an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to become an electricity provider in the state. If...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

OPINION: Work to repurpose wind turbine blades spotlights KS as green econ. leader

I remember the first time I saw a wind turbine. I had just come driving out of a canyon in Utah and into an open valley. There stood three massive, languidly rotating harbingers of the future. Those were the early days of wind energy, and I found the mechanical structures not only fascinating but also artistic in their clean, white, elegant forms. Today, on our own western plains, turbines have become a ubiquitous part of the landscape, and in spite of controversies such as bird mortality and sound pollution, I’m proud of Kansas for being a leader in clean energy.
Wisconsin Stateibmadison.com

Clean energy jobs poised for continued growth in Wisconsin

For the first time since Clean Jobs Midwest began tracking Wisconsin clean energy jobs in 2017, Wisconsin clean energy jobs declined during 2020’s pandemic-wracked economy. However, the second half of the year showed significant recovery and a strong promise for the future. Clean energy companies employed 69,343 Wisconsinites at the end...
wichitaliberty.org

Counting jobs in Kansas

Since the pandemic, has the employment situation in Kansas recovered?. There is more than one way to evaluate jobs and employment. Depending on the method, Kansas has either recovered from the pandemic or is still behind. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, publishes...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Average U.S. construction cost for onshore wind generation decreased by 27 percent since 2013

Onshore wind production in the United States grew from 2013 to 2019 as the average construction cost for onshore wind generators in the U.S. shrunk. Over that six year period, U.S. onshore wind generating capacity increased 74 percent to a total of 104 gigawatts, including 9.6 gigawatts built in 2019, while the average U.S. construction cost for onshore wind generators fell from $1,895 per kilowatt to $1,391 kilowatt, according to the Energy Department.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota clean energy proponents see 100,000 workers in a few years

The pandemic drove employment in Minnesota's renewable energy and conservation businesses down 10% to 55,329 last year, disrupting several years of double-digit growth. "We expected to grow and we finished flat," said Michael Allen, co-founder of St. Paul-based All Energy Solar, which does residential and small commercial installations in several states.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri July Jobs Report Released

Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased from June 2021 to July 2021, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a percentage point. Seasonally employment increased by 15,000 jobs over the month. There job gains were realized in both goods-producing and service-providing industries. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in July 2021, down from 4.3 percent in June 2021. Recovery from COVID-19-related layoffs continued with an increase of more than 83,900 jobs from July 2020 to July 2021. Short-term shortages of semiconductor chips may hold down employment in manufacturing in the next few months and the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 may impact longer-term growth.
Missouri Statekmmo.com

MISSOURI ADDS 15,000 JOBS IN JULY

Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased from June 2021 to July 2021, and the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased by a tenth of a percentage point. According to the July 2021 Jobs Report, seasonally-adjusted employment increased by 15,000 jobs over the month, with job gains in both goods-producing and service-providing industries. The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in July 2021, down from 4.3 percent in June 2021.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota's clean-energy jobs rebound from COVID punch

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for Minnesota’s green jobs sector wasn’t long lasting. An annual summary, released today by the national nonprofit E-2, shows that overall, the state lost more than 6,000 clean-energy...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Blackouts and rising electric bills are driving US household solar and storage

Four in five US homeowners with solar and storage feel prepared to weather a power outage. Average construction costs for US wind farms dropped by 27% from 2013 to 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

The South’s Clean Energy Disruption

This is a tale of three very different Southern communities: a rural county in central Texas, a coastal area of South Florida, and a city in western Tennessee. But each is grappling with its ability to combat and adapt to the climate crisis, with how to generate electricity while doing what’s best for the local economy, and with the overall well-being of its residents. Pollution-busting efforts tailored to the needs of individual communities are a vital component of the climate fight, and many more are needed—especially given the most recent warning of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that states the chance to keeping the rise in global average temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius, and thereby avoid the most catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change, is diminishing rapidly.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Lawsuit: TVA power contracts stymie clean energy transition

UTILITIES: A judge allows a lawsuit to proceed against the Tennessee Valley Authority by environmental groups who allege the utility’s auto-renewing, 20-year contracts with local power companies violate federal law and stymie transition from fossil fuels. (Memphis Commercial Appeal, Associated Press) ALSO: The Tennessee Valley Authority will ask employees and...
Energy Industryadvantagenews.com

Clean energy job sector trying to recover from pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the clean energy job market hard, with more than 17,000 workers at one point filing for unemployment. But the industry appears to be on the rebound. According to the nonpartisan business group E2, or Environmental Entrepreneurs, more than 115,000 Illinoisans worked in the clean energy sector at the end of last year, with workers in all of the state’s 102 counties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy