Missouri, Kansas lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says
After several years of continual gains, Kansas and Missouri lost more than 7,200 combined clean energy jobs last year — primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A report published recently by E2 and the Clean Energy Trust found that the Midwest, home to nearly one-quarter of the nation’s clean energy jobs, lost about 9% of those positions between the end of 2019 and end of 2020 despite a rebound in the second half of the year.www.woodwardnews.net
