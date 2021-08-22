Roma coach Mourinho delighted defeating Fiorentina in 'real entertaining game'
Roma coach Jose Mourinho was happy with the character shown for their 3-1 defeat of Fiorentina. Nicolò Zaniolo was given a red card for Roma in the 3-1 win. Bartlomiej Dragowski aso saw red for rushing outside his penalty area to trip Tammy Abraham after just 17 minutes, but the Viola pushed constantly and had cancelled out the Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal with a Nikola Milenkovic strike before Jordan Veretout bagged a brace.www.tribalfootball.com
