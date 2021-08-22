Cancel
Can Saquon Barkley be ready for season opener? Question lingers as Giants drop preseason matchup with Browns

By Newsday
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The Giants didn’t play any of their projected starters for opening day in Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns. At least they hope they didn’t. The one who could possibly be on the field for the first snap against the Broncos in three weeks was running back Devontae Booker. If he is, it will mean that Saquon Barkley is not ready for the beginning of the regular season slate of games.

