There’s good news to report this summer when it comes to Croton’s future sustainability. As many of you know, the Village has entered into a lease agreement with Sol Systems of Washington, DC for the installation of solar canopies at the Croton-Harmon Train Station parking lot. Last week our Planning Board reviewed the Special Permit application needed for this project to be implemented and recommended granting it, with some suggested improvements. Soon our Zoning Board will consider a small variance the project will require. Monday evening was another important step in the process when our Board of Trustees held a public hearing which included a briefing on the project by Sol Systems.