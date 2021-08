A recently discovered mystery grave in Red Dead Redemption 2 has PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia players going mad with speculation. Rockstar Games' 2018 open-world western is brimming with easy-to-miss content, much of which is laced with mystery and unanswered questions. To this end, one player recently took to Reddit to post about a mysterious grave just north of Beecher's Hope, and while a few players had seen it before in the replies, much of the game's popular and active Reddit page had never seen the eerie grave. And those that had seen it have no clue what or who it is for.