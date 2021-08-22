Cancel
Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

NICE, France -- A French league soccer match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday when Marseille refused to restart the game after home fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field. Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured. The game had initially been...

