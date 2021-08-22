Cancel
NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores Mountain, Captures an Amazing Panoramic View of the Changing Martian Landscape

techeblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Curiosity rover touched down on Mars in 2012, but it’s still chugging along. Recently, it climbed Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall mountain within the 96-mile-wide basin of Mars’ Gale Crater, and used its Mast Camera to capture an amazing panoramic view of the changing Martian landscape. The layers you see in the mountain could indicate how the ancient environment within Gale Crater dried up over time. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

