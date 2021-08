A Texas former nurse had her final conviction upheld by a Texas appeals court on Wednesday, paving the way for her to spend the rest of her life behind bars. Genene Jones, 71, was first convicted in 1984 of the crime of injury to a child for injecting a 4-week-old boy identified in 1983 by the Texas Monthly as Rolando Santos, with the blood thinner heparin at the hospital at which she worked as a pediatric nurse in San Antonio, Texas in January 1982 (he survived) and of the murder of Chelsea McClellan, 15 months, in nearby Kerrville, Texas where she went to work as a nurse after leaving the hospital in San Antonio. She was sentenced to 60 years and 99 years, respectively, but, because of a 1977 law that has since been repealed, was scheduled for mandatory release in 2018.