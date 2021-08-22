Q&A: How fast does SLS's hydrogen fuel boil off on the launch pad?

China’s Academy of Space Technology is currently developing an orbital power station capable of capturing solar energy in space and then beam it back to Earth. Unlike terrestrial solar power plants, this one would be able to harness energy even if it’s cloudy back on Earth, since its photovoltaic array would be floating high above the ground at 23,000-miles. By transmitting this harvested energy back down to a facility in the form of high-frequency microwaves, it would reach Earth with minimal energy loss. Read more for a video and additional information.