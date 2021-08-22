Cancel
Obituaries

Miller, Doris

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoris Adeline Miller went with God on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Beginning May 2021, she was given special care by BRIO Memory Care Cottages in Johnston, Iowa, and Mercy One Hospice. A remembrance open house is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Hope...

State
Iowa State
ObituariesNorth Coast Journal

Doris Yvonne Gocha: 1937-2021

Doris Yvonne Gocha was born on Oct. 8, 1937 in Houston, Texas, to Bessie and Harry Robertson. She was the middle sister to Cova (Vernell) and Patricia, and had a brother, Jesse. Her family moved around a lot when Doris was young and lived for a time in White Sands, New Mexico, where Harry helped build scaffolding to hold the newly developed atomic bomb. Doris had memories of living on a military base there and how her father witnessed the testing while wearing goggles and standing inside an open bunker. The family continued to move around and eventually headed west and settled in California.
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Doris “Dorie” Jeanne Edgar

In honor of Doris “Dorie” Jeanne Edgar of Agoura Hills, California. Doris was born in Oak Park, IL and passed on July 1, 2021 at the age of 74. Her husband Clyde and her children were by her side to say goodbye after she was unable to recover from surgery.
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Dorothy Ann Horton

The family of Dorothy Ann Horton of Sidney, formerly of New Market and Clarinda, would like to wish her a very Happy Birthday on August 26th. We Love You! From Bill & Susayne, Randy & Jennie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and John & Elaine. For those who would like to join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday, please send your cards to:
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Barron, WInews-shield.com

Jim Ketz

Jim Ketz, 88, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Monroe Manor, Barron, Wis. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 7 Brothers Bar and Grill, Clayton. No gifts please.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Ivory Lee Davis

Ivory Lee “Turkey” Davis, 64, passed peacefully at home in Benton Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon on Monday, Aug, 23, at McCoy’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1840 Union Ave., Benton Harbor. Supt. Steven McCoy will officiate and burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Share memories at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Lake Geneva, WIworldatlas.com

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva is a popular resort city that is located in Walworth County in the extreme southeastern part of Wisconsin, United States. The city is geographically positioned on the northeastern shore of Geneva Lake, about 128km northwest of the City of Chicago, 16km north of the Illinois state line, and 80km southwest of the city of Milwaukee. As per the records of the United States Census Bureau, the city of Lake Geneva covers a total area of 16.96 sq. km, of which about 16.94 sq. km is occupied by land and 0.03 sq. km area is occupied by water. As per the 2019 census, the city is currently home to an estimated population of 8,105 people.
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Preston, IDHerald-Journal

Keller to wed Orr

Cliff and Theresa Keller of Preston, Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Colton Cliff Keller to Rachel Angelique, daughter of Noah and Allie Orr of West Valley City, Utah. They will be married August 14, 2021 in the Ogden Utah Temple. A reception will be held that evening in West Valley City, Utah. An open house will be held the night before, on Friday August 13, 2021 at the Keller residence.
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Cook, Marlin

DAVENPORT-Marlin A. Cook, 93, of Davenport, died on January 29th, 2021. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., in Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:15-10:15 a.m. in the Parlor. The Celebration Service...
Pipestone, MNedgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...

