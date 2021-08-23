Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race -Sankei

By Leika Kihara, Yoshifumi Takemoto
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ya1GC_0bZlW0tz00
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership candidate and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a debate for the LDP leadership election in Tokyo, Japan September 12, 2020. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to run in the ruling party's leadership race when incumbent Yoshihide Suga's current term ends in September, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday.

The move would complicate Prime Minister Suga's plan to win another term as head of the party unopposed, and ride the party through general elections with a pledge to speed up vaccinations and stronger steps to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

"If someone like Kishida, who can count on back-up from the faction he leads, raises his hand, the chance of Suga winning the leadership race with no vote is virtually zero," said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities.

Kishida is likely to formally announce his candidacy when the date of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race is fixed, the paper said, citing several anonymous sources.

The party will decide on Thursday when to hold the race, with the most likely date seen as Sept. 29, the paper said.

Suga's administration has seen support ratings plunge over its the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, heightening calls within the LDP to pick a new face in the party leadership race ahead of a general election that must be held by Oct. 21. read more

An ally of Suga backed by the LDP lost a mayoral race in Yokohama on Sunday, Japanese media reported, a further blow to Suga's popularity. read more

"It's a very disappointing outcome," Suga told reporters on Monday. "There's no change to my view of running (in the LDP leadership race) when the timing is right."

Kishida has been considered a strong candidate for the top LDP role. Former general affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and ruling party executive Hakubun Shimomura have also expressed interest in running, according to media reports.

Helped by a fragmented opposition, the ruling coalition is likely to win enough votes at the general elections to stay in power regardless of whether Suga stays as head of the party, analysts say.

But the political uncertainty may weigh on Japan's fragile economic recovery, with stop-and-go state of emergency curbs crippling private consumption and offsetting the boost to growth from solid exports.

The current restrictions are mainly focused on voluntary requests for restaurants to close early and not serve alcohol, which critics say have been ineffective.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday the government would consider imposing tighter restrictions to stem the flow of people, such as requests for a broader number of retailers to close.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldp#Race#Economy#Ldp#Sankei#Daiwa Securities#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Japan's ruling LDP to hold party leader elections on Sept 29

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold an election to pick its president on Sept. 29, party officials said on Thursday, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga all but certain to face a challenge for the post. Suga took office last September after Shinzo Abe...
Politicswhbl.com

Japan LDP heavyweight Nikai says he supports PM Suga’s re-appointment

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said on Tuesday there was no change to his stance of supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s re-appointment as head of the party. Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership race to seek another term as...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Japan LDP Executive Nikai Says He Backs PM Suga for Party Chief

TOKYO (Reuters) -An influential member of Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday he still backed the re-appointment of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as party leader, a position that ensures he would remain prime minister. Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race for another...
WorldShropshire Star

Japan’s prime minister’s ally loses mayoral poll ahead of general elections

Premier Yoshihide Suga admitted the result was ‘unfortunate’. A close ally of Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga was defeated in a high-profile mayoral election in Yokohama, Mr Suga’s home turf, in a sharp setback for the already unpopular leader ahead of general elections later this year. Opposition-backed scientist Takeharu Yamanaka...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Risks of Party Revolt Grow for Japan's PM Suga After Local Poll Loss

TOKYO (Reuters) - Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks increasingly vulnerable to a challenge from within his party for the nation's top job after an ally's defeat in a local election on Sunday seen as a referendum on Suga's COVID-19 response. If Suga loses, he would join a long...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Two EU foreign ministers accused of being on holiday like Raab as Kabul fell to Taliban

Two European Union foreign ministers have been accused of going on holiday as Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban.Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó is currently “on vacation”, according to his deputy, who admitted on Wednesday that he did not know the whereabouts of his superior.Levente Magyar, deputy foreign minister, told a local journalist at a press conference: “I don’t know where the minister is. All I know is that he is on leave.”The journalist added that the minister, Levente Magyar, was not aware of the “exact number” of Hungarian nationals who were stranded in Afghanistan.👀Hungarian foreign minister Péter...
Politicsdallassun.com

Tajikistan President meets Pak Foreign Minister

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], August 25 (ANI): Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi on Wednesday and discussed a wide range of issues including the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan. "The Founder of Peace and National Unity -- Leader of the Nation, President of the Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Blinken speaks to Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Sunday spoke to Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and expressed gratitude for Bahrain's humanitarian support to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. "Spoke to Bahraini Foreign Minister al-Zayani...
PoliticsNewsTimes

Peruvian foreign minister quits amid criticism for comments

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's foreign secretary resigned Tuesday amid criticism for comments he made about terrorism in the country in the late 20th century, leaving the new government of President Pedro Castillo less than a month after it assumed power. The presidency's press office said in a statement that...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Taiwan, Israel, Japan will get the message behind Biden’s neglect of US allies in Afghanistan

Historians aren’t actually sure that Nero caused or neglected a fire that consumed much of ancient Rome. Historians, however much they’d like to, won’t be able to deny that President Biden bears full responsibility for America’s humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, and our neglect of the tens of thousands who aided us and now face torture and death from the Taliban.
PoliticsBoston Herald

The Latest: EU foreign ministers to hold emergency talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The latest on Afghanistan:. BRUSSELS — European Union foreign ministers will hold emergency talks Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, after the president fled and the Taliban seized control of the capital, Kabul, over the weekend. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a...
Travelnewsy.com

Japan Races To Vaccinate As Coronavirus Surges

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but cases are still rising amid calls to limit gatherings. On Friday, Tokyo reported 5,773 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,042 set last week. Yet many people are ignoring government requests to avoid travel and are gathering at bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other...
PoliticsThe Independent

Myanmar’s future: ASEAN tries negotiation as the military junta digs in

Short, bespectacled and monotonous in his speech, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing might seem an unlikely despot. Yet the colourless general leading Myanmar’s military junta has brought the southeast Asian country to its deepest crisis since it gained independence from Britain more than 70 years ago in the rubble of the Second World War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy