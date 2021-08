Nicole Poole Franklin, age 43, of Des Moines, was sentenced to 304 months in prison by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose after pleading guilty to two hate crime charges for attempting to kill two minors because of their race and national origin. The federal sentence will run concurrently with the 25-year sentence imposed in the Iowa District Court for Polk County on May 28, 2021, for two counts of attempted murder. Poole Franklin was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay a $200 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.