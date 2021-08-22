Cancel
James Golden Joins Lineup from 4-5pm on WABC/New York

Radio Online
 6 days ago

James Golden, aka Bo Snerdley, joins WABC (Talkradio 77 WABC)/New York. Golden, who for more than 30 years worked on "The Rush Limbaugh Show," is now the host of the 4-5pm slot weekdays on WABC. In addition, "The James Golden Show" is simulcast on Red Apple Media's co-owned WLIR-FM in Long Island. This is a return to WABC for Golden, who co-hosted a political call-in show on the station from 1992 to 1998, while simultaneously working on "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

news.radio-online.com

