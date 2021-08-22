James Golden Joins Lineup from 4-5pm on WABC/New York

Jason Aldean was one happy entertainer when he looked out into the crowd at his recent concert in New York and saw no masks. The show was on August 7th in Wantagh, NY and according to Country Now, Jason said, “This is our first weekend back and who knows what's going to happen next week, but you know the coolest thing about all this, the coolest thing to me right now is that I'm looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don't see one f—ing mask.”