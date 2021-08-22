City Corner:TV15: Your source for City updates on the small screen
When it comes to communicating timely and accurate information to our residents, the method of communication can be just as important as the information itself. An important part of being a 21st-century organization is making information available through a variety of modern and traditional means so we can reach residents wherever they are. You’ve probably heard from us through Facebook, text alerts, local media, community engagement events or various print and digital communications.www.victoriaadvocate.com
Comments / 0