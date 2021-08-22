City Corner:TV15: Your source for City updates on the small screen

Has anybody else out there noticed the trash on the streets of downtown? Personally on my street you may find me walking with my little bucket picking up trash on Saturdays or Sundays, come on people! I walk my dog Sassy every morning and notice that on F and 3rd the sidewalk is filthy and there are flies from food that people throw away, come on people! And finally as if trash and flies wasn’t enough, there are dog owners not picking up after their Fidos. I was talking to a parking meter dued, Oscar, he says it’s worse than ever. How bad? There was a big pile in front of a meter and he could not collect the change, really? Come on people this is your city too. Have some pride.