Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

City Corner:TV15: Your source for City updates on the small screen

By Ashley Strevel
Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to communicating timely and accurate information to our residents, the method of communication can be just as important as the information itself. An important part of being a 21st-century organization is making information available through a variety of modern and traditional means so we can reach residents wherever they are. You’ve probably heard from us through Facebook, text alerts, local media, community engagement events or various print and digital communications.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visd#City Of Victoria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Three Wyoming Cities Listed as Most Expensive Small Towns in U.S.

Cost of living is always a big determining factor for anyone making a move. Usually people think of the bigger U.S. cities when that's the case. Cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles are always mentioned when talking about high cost of living. So how is it that three cities in the least populated state of Wyoming are being called the most expensive small towns in the country?
Public Safetysantanvalley.com

EPCOR USA Telephone Service Vendor Impacted by Ransomware

The third-party vendor that provides and operates EPCOR USA's (EPCOR USA) customer telephone system has reported a ransomware attack. While there is no indication to date that customer data has been compromised, customer phone services are operating below normal capacity and bill payment by phone is currently unavailable. What happened.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

All VISD websites down starting at 4 p.m. Friday

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, all Victoria school district websites may be down as the district is launching new websites. This could last up to 24-36 hours. During this time, the main district website will be unavailable, as well as all district campuses’ websites, according to a news release from the district.
InternetMacRumors Forums

Facebook Bringing Voice and Video Calling Back to Main App After Moving Them to Messenger

Facebook is re-adding voice and video calling features to its main Facebook app after moving the features to Messenger back in 2014, reports Bloomberg. Users in some countries including the United States are now able to make voice or video calls directly from the Facebook app. As of now, Facebook is testing the feature, which is meant to cut down on the number of times that Facebook users need to swap over to the Messenger app.
Chula Vista, CAthestarnews.com

Pride in your city

Has anybody else out there noticed the trash on the streets of downtown? Personally on my street you may find me walking with my little bucket picking up trash on Saturdays or Sundays, come on people! I walk my dog Sassy every morning and notice that on F and 3rd the sidewalk is filthy and there are flies from food that people throw away, come on people! And finally as if trash and flies wasn’t enough, there are dog owners not picking up after their Fidos. I was talking to a parking meter dued, Oscar, he says it’s worse than ever. How bad? There was a big pile in front of a meter and he could not collect the change, really? Come on people this is your city too. Have some pride.
EconomyInman.com

Cash in on your hard work: 7 steps for getting more online reviews

Online reviews and recommendations are key to building credibility with potential customers and growing your business. Don’t know where to start? Here are a few strategies to get your clients talking about you. You’ve spent the past year in a fever pitch helping clients on clients on clients. Now that...
Vineland, NJsnjtoday.com

Spreading the News

Main Street Vineland has been spreading the news—as a lyric in a Frank Sinatra song states—and doing so in a number of ways. One of the ways is obvious—this column, and the ad right below it. Let’s explore the other ways. • We make extensive use of social media, such...
petapixel.com

WhatsApp Adds Snapchat-Like, View Once, Disappearing Photos

Facebook’s WhatsApp chat application is adding a feature that was initially popularized by Snapchat: view once, disappearing photos and videos. The app is rolling out support for the feature this week. Facebook says that even though photos and videos have only grown in importance for most people, it doesn’t believe...
Puyallup, WAThe Suburban Times

Puyallup Launches Nextdoor Page

A press release from City of Puyallup. Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is excited to announce the launch of its official Nextdoor account. Nextdoor is a popular social media platform that connects neighborhoods through online conversations, events, and discussions. Residents of Puyallup, who are members of Nextdoor, can now follow the City for latest updates on projects, events, meetings, and other important topics.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Small homeless encampment removed by city of Rochester

A city of Rochester bulldozer removed a homeless encampment Thursday on Loomis Street, near Joseph and Clifford avenues. Advocates from the nonprofit Recovery All Ways organization said nearby church leaders complained about the encampment. A statement from city spokesperson Justin Roj said they received complaints from multiple neighbors about debris,...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook brings back two features it removed in 2014

At first a simple chat function within the Facebook social network, Messenger grew so much in use that Facebook decided to give it its own application. But with the exit of Messenger from Facebook, other services of the official application of the social network also left, such as the possibility of making calls and video calls. Precisely the options that are back.
Cell PhonesThe Independent

Reels app to be launched inside Facebook

Facebook has announced the launch of its ‘Reels’ feature inside the Facebook app. The Reels function was launched in August of 2020 on Instagram, but has not been present on Facebook until now. Seen as a rival to TikTok, Reels allow users to create short-form video content, bringing more videos...
InternetApple Insider

Facebook returns voice and video calls to flagship app

Facebook is once again rejiggering the communications capabilities of its various apps and platforms, with the company's flagship Facebook app to host voice and video calling features previously spun out to Messenger. Starting Monday, users in select countries, including the U.S., will be able to place voice and video calls...
InternetPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Snap Be Worth More Than Facebook by 2030?

Snap and Facebook both have ambitious plans for the future. Snapchat could evolve into an all-in-one super app for shopping, games, payments, and more. Facebook will likely transform Instagram into a shopping platform and expand its ecosystem with new AR and VR devices. Back in 2013, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reportedly tried...
Technologyvhtx.news

City updates software and security

Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Tuesday in a short, but productive meeting which was heavy on technical projects on the agenda. David Rivera, with Zap’D, was present to provide Council with information on several projects in the works to upgrade billing and meter-reading software for the City. All upgrades were unanimously approved by Council, which is trying to act proactively to avoid any problems in the future.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Community Appearance Division plants seeds of civic pride

City of Victoria Environmental Services Director Darryl Lesak was tired of driving around Victoria and seeing trash everywhere. “I’ve been working with trash for 33 years, so I notice it more,” Lesak said. “Trash was being left out on the streets, along fences, in ditches and parking lots. There was this culture of, ‘It’s not my problem. Someone else will take care of it.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy