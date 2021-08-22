ASK IRA: Can it be Kyle Lowry to the rescue with the Heat’s 3-point shooting?

The Miami Heat came into the offseason knowing that changes had to be made. Fresh off a Finals appearance, the Heat mostly underwhelmed last season. The circumstances were understandable – COVID, injuries, general fatigue due to a shortened offseason just to list a few – but the results are hard to dismiss. The defense, due to the heavy (and mostly soft) switches never felt as good as it ended up being (110.7, 10th in the NBA). The offense, devoid of shot creation and hampered by shooting regression, fell off a cliff.