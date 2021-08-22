Cancel
COLUMN: Mountain villages in Haiti hard hit

By JOHN HACKWORTH COMMENTARY EDITOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Bain, co-director of World Harvest Mission in Haiti, wanted to see the devastation with his own eyes. Bain, who is headquartered in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, set out Friday and Saturday to visit the mountain villages his group is so involved with. For “40 years,” he said, his missionaries have tried to work to make a better life for the poor people who live so far from anything that resembles city life. Bain’s mission sponsors an orphanage that houses 103 orphans from the mountain villages.

