Top 5 routes and private jet charters booked with cryptocurrencies in 2021

In this week’s roundup, new service could soon be coming from SFO to Australia and Vietnam; Mineta San Jose won’t get Tokyo flights this fall as previously planned; American sets a fall start for Seattle-Bangalore flights; United will downgrade aircraft on its SFO-New York JFK route; low-cost Avelo Airlines drops two more Burbank routes; Delta and Air Canada set new vaccination policies for employees; Canadian carriers plan new California routes; Alitalia sets a date for its demise; South African Airways resumes flying; CDC adds more countries to its highest-risk list; Czech Republic eases entry rules but Germany tightens them; American will bring back its Flagship Lounges; San Francisco International reopens its longest runway; and Honolulu’s airport cuts the ribbon on a big new concourse.