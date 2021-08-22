Jackets edged by Presidents, 28-27

In the space of a few minutes, the Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets showed their fans just what kind of team they will be in 2021. The Jackets, down by 14 to visiting Marion Harding with time running out on Friday, fought back with a pair of late TD passes. That put the Jackets to within a point of the Presidents. With 13 seconds on the clock, the Jackets chose to go for the 2-point conversion and the win, but they failed to convert on a pass and lost to the Presidents, 28-27, in the season opener for both teams at Yellow Jacket Stadium.