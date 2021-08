The college football season kicks off Saturday with a matchup of Big Ten teams when the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Champaign's Memorial Stadium. The matchup was supposed to take place in Dublin, Ireland, but the pandemic forced a change of plans. Nebraska went 3-5 last season and finished fifth in the Big Ten's West Division, while the Illini were seventh at 2-6 but beat the Huskers 41-23 in Lincoln. Illinois replaced Lovie Smith with former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is 12-20 in three years and is on the hot seat.