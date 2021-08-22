Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Annual Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 parade delights the crowd

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131zjq_0bZlQvcN00

Though an overcast sky threatened rain Sunday afternoon, people gathered in droves at the heart of downtown Frederick to see — and hear — the rumbling of antique cars, pounding marching bands and thunderous motorcycles that filled the streets to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382.

Along East Patrick and South Market streets, families leaned back in folding chairs or perched on brick walls. A cluster of kids sat on top of the off-white plastic barrier in front of Cafe Nola, their feet dangling over the edge.

In front of the former PNC Bank building on the Square Corner, Zach and Jake Baldwin waited eagerly for the parade to start. Their matching camouflage umbrellas hung on the railing behind them. Though their mom, April Baldwin, had been living in the area for a while, it was her first at the annual Elks Lodge celebration — and it was her sons’ first time attending a parade in-person, period. What were they most excited for?

“I don’t know!” Zach called.

“I don’t know, either!” his brother echoed him, shrugging and making April laugh.

Around the corner, Katie Rudman and Stephanie Lichtenberger were also waiting for the parade to begin. They both teach at Lincoln Elementary — Rudman teaches pre-K and Lichtenberger teaches music to students from pre-K through 5th grade — and they had learned of the celebration from an email their principal had sent out.

It didn’t take long for them to be recognized.

“Miss L.!” a little girl called out to Lichtenberger from the bed of a pick-up truck driving in front of the Frederick Steppers. Lichtenberger laughed, waving back, as Rudman held her hands over her daughter’s ears, bouncing her on her lap to the beat of the music.

The hundreds of observers — rookies and veteran parade-goers — were eventually wowed by the marquee act, the Howard University Marching Band, the Frederick High School and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School marching bands, various color guards, the Frederick Steppers, Dynasty Marching Unit, Road Knights and Golden Gears car clubs and Earth, Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club.

As with the Baldwin boys, Sunday marked 7-month-old Noura Awad’s first-ever parade. When a fire truck had whirred by earlier, its sirens blaring, her mom, Jessie Awad, had plopped a pair of neon green headphones over her little ears to protect them from the noise. She smiled happily as Awad bounced her up and down on her knee.

Later, as a line of freshly polished antique cars and motorcycles roared by the family, Noura’s big brother, Rami Awad, blocked his own ears from the sound. Nearby, his friend, Lacey Christianson, pointed excitedly at the cars from her seat on the curb.

The crowd’s energy hardly seemed to be dampened when the clouds above them began spitting drizzles of rain just after 3:30 p.m. Kids jumped up from their chairs at the first faint booms of marching band drums and ran to the edge of the street, craning their necks to catch a glimpse of the sparkling uniforms before they passed them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
230
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Veteran#Pnc Bank#Lincoln Elementary#The Frederick High School#Dynasty Marching Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy