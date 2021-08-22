Annual Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382 parade delights the crowd

Though an overcast sky threatened rain Sunday afternoon, people gathered in droves at the heart of downtown Frederick to see — and hear — the rumbling of antique cars, pounding marching bands and thunderous motorcycles that filled the streets to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Mountain City Elks Lodge No. 382.

Along East Patrick and South Market streets, families leaned back in folding chairs or perched on brick walls. A cluster of kids sat on top of the off-white plastic barrier in front of Cafe Nola, their feet dangling over the edge.

In front of the former PNC Bank building on the Square Corner, Zach and Jake Baldwin waited eagerly for the parade to start. Their matching camouflage umbrellas hung on the railing behind them. Though their mom, April Baldwin, had been living in the area for a while, it was her first at the annual Elks Lodge celebration — and it was her sons’ first time attending a parade in-person, period. What were they most excited for?

“I don’t know!” Zach called.

“I don’t know, either!” his brother echoed him, shrugging and making April laugh.

Around the corner, Katie Rudman and Stephanie Lichtenberger were also waiting for the parade to begin. They both teach at Lincoln Elementary — Rudman teaches pre-K and Lichtenberger teaches music to students from pre-K through 5th grade — and they had learned of the celebration from an email their principal had sent out.

It didn’t take long for them to be recognized.

“Miss L.!” a little girl called out to Lichtenberger from the bed of a pick-up truck driving in front of the Frederick Steppers. Lichtenberger laughed, waving back, as Rudman held her hands over her daughter’s ears, bouncing her on her lap to the beat of the music.

The hundreds of observers — rookies and veteran parade-goers — were eventually wowed by the marquee act, the Howard University Marching Band, the Frederick High School and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School marching bands, various color guards, the Frederick Steppers, Dynasty Marching Unit, Road Knights and Golden Gears car clubs and Earth, Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club.

As with the Baldwin boys, Sunday marked 7-month-old Noura Awad’s first-ever parade. When a fire truck had whirred by earlier, its sirens blaring, her mom, Jessie Awad, had plopped a pair of neon green headphones over her little ears to protect them from the noise. She smiled happily as Awad bounced her up and down on her knee.

Later, as a line of freshly polished antique cars and motorcycles roared by the family, Noura’s big brother, Rami Awad, blocked his own ears from the sound. Nearby, his friend, Lacey Christianson, pointed excitedly at the cars from her seat on the curb.

The crowd’s energy hardly seemed to be dampened when the clouds above them began spitting drizzles of rain just after 3:30 p.m. Kids jumped up from their chairs at the first faint booms of marching band drums and ran to the edge of the street, craning their necks to catch a glimpse of the sparkling uniforms before they passed them.