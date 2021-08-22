9508 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

As you pull up to the house you will notice a unique tri-level. Entering through the front door there is a living room to the left and an eat-in kitchen with a brand new refrigerator and dishwasher. New counter tops sink a new cabinets are eye catching. As you walk up the stairs to the left is a primary bedroom with a flexable space/room that can be used for a workout room, nursery or a sitting room. You will have plenty of room in this very large primary bedroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath with a new tiolet and sink. Heading back down to the bottom floor of this tri-level there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. The ulitily room is alo in the basement with a washer dyer hookup. There is also a den with a fireplace and a large 4th bedroom or a possible office. Around the back of the house you will see a patio with a built in cook top for outside cooking. The shed in the back of the house conveys in as is condition. There is a large fenced in back yard in the rear as well. This newly renovated house is just minutes from both Richmond and Short Pump. The boat and hot tub in the backyard will be removed prior to closing. Picture coming Monday.