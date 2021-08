Nina Jain gave her 20-year-old son an ultimatum earlier this month: “You have to get vaccinated or you have to go,” she told him. Although Jain, a welfare worker who resides in Northern California, admits that the last thing she wants to do is kick her son Antonio to the curb, she believes she’s run out of other viable options. In less than a month, Antonio is set to return to college at Waldorf University, a private institution with an enrollment of about 2,500 students in Forest City, Iowa, where there are no COVID-19 vaccine nor mask requirements on campus.