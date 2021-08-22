Cancel
10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Nevada In The Early 1900s

There’s something about old photos that never fails to capture our attention. After all, photos provide a glimpse at something that books and oral stories can’t give us. All of these photos were taken in Nevada during the early 1900s. As you’ll soon see, a lot has changed over the past century! However, what’s most fascinating may just be the things that haven’t changed so much.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CZ6s_0bZlOj3d00
A Basque sheepherder camped on the range at Dangberg Ranch in Douglas County. Dangberg Ranch was one of the largest in western Nevada.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdik7_0bZlOj3d00
This is a familiar sight, actually! Taken in 1940, players gather around the slot machines in Las Vegas in this photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzave_0bZlOj3d00
In March 1940, a prospector poses for the camera in the mining town of Goldfield.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kN7zd_0bZlOj3d00
Tourists visit the famous bottle house in Rhyolite, Nevada. This unique house survives and can still be seen to this day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFYyn_0bZlOj3d00
It looks like Nevadans have always been fascinated by ghost town remains. A visitor examines a crumbling structure in Rhyolite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeYxa_0bZlOj3d00
High school-aged boys drive a jalopy down the streets of Genoa, Nevada. This photo was taken March 1940.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgLSh_0bZlOj3d00
A farmer loads hay to be fed to cattle at Dangberg Ranch. All in a day's work.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjIPD_0bZlOj3d00
Virginia City's main street doesn't look much different from how it looked a century ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc0Nb_0bZlOj3d00
A couple enjoys some cold pints at Carson Brewery in Carson City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439W5j_0bZlOj3d00
Saddlemakers hard at work at Capriola Saddlery in Elko, Nevada.

These photos are just amazing. Which of these snapshots stuck out to you the most? Let us know in the comments below and share your thoughts.

