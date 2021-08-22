10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Nevada In The Early 1900s

There’s something about old photos that never fails to capture our attention. After all, photos provide a glimpse at something that books and oral stories can’t give us. All of these photos were taken in Nevada during the early 1900s. As you’ll soon see, a lot has changed over the past century! However, what’s most fascinating may just be the things that haven’t changed so much.

A Basque sheepherder camped on the range at Dangberg Ranch in Douglas County. Dangberg Ranch was one of the largest in western Nevada.

This is a familiar sight, actually! Taken in 1940, players gather around the slot machines in Las Vegas in this photo

In March 1940, a prospector poses for the camera in the mining town of Goldfield.

Tourists visit the famous bottle house in Rhyolite, Nevada. This unique house survives and can still be seen to this day.

It looks like Nevadans have always been fascinated by ghost town remains. A visitor examines a crumbling structure in Rhyolite.

High school-aged boys drive a jalopy down the streets of Genoa, Nevada. This photo was taken March 1940.

A farmer loads hay to be fed to cattle at Dangberg Ranch. All in a day's work.

Virginia City's main street doesn't look much different from how it looked a century ago.

A couple enjoys some cold pints at Carson Brewery in Carson City.

Saddlemakers hard at work at Capriola Saddlery in Elko, Nevada.

These photos are just amazing. Which of these snapshots stuck out to you the most? Let us know in the comments below and share your thoughts.