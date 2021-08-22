Keep Cool With A Mexican Ice Pop From La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace In Idaho

There’s nothing like a family trip to the ice cream shop after dinner…or whenever you feel like a chilly treat. If you’re looking for a new type of sweet shop to check out, set your sights on La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace. This ice cream shop specializes in paletas, or Mexican ice pops, in addition to a variety of other sweet delights. There’s no going back after you’ve had a taste of your first paleta. Check it out!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace is an ice cream shop like no other in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Specializing in paletas (Mexican ice pops), this sweet shop may just become your new addiction!

La Michoacana proudly serves 100% homemade ice cream. With over 36 flavors of ice and over 40 frozen fruit popsicles, you'll want to make it your personal mission to try every single one of them.

Owner Gabriel Gallegos opened the shop in June 2019. It has since become a popular spot for grabbing a quick sweet treat, especially among families. With so many great flavors, there's truly something for everyone.

Customers especially love the creaminess of the milk-based paletas, and the freshness of the fruit-based paletas. La Michoacana uses only fresh ingredients, real fruit, and no artificial flavors. You can taste the difference in every bite.

La Michoacana also offers a variety of other treats besides paletas. They've got snacks, milkshakes, fruit cups, aguas frescas, and all of your other Michoacana favorites.

The Ice Cream Palace is open Monday to Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. If you're in the Idaho Falls area, you simply gotta give it a try. Follow their Facebook page to learn more!

Have you been to La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace? What’s your paleta flavor of choice? Do you prefer fruit-based or milk-based? Sound off in the comments below!

Address: La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace, 240 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, USA