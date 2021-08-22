Keep Cool With A Mexican Ice Pop From La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace In Idaho
By Emerson
Posted by
Idaho Only
5 days ago
There’s nothing like a family trip to the ice cream shop after dinner…or whenever you feel like a chilly treat. If you’re looking for a new type of sweet shop to check out, set your sights on La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace. This ice cream shop specializes in paletas, or Mexican ice pops, in addition to a variety of other sweet delights. There’s no going back after you’ve had a taste of your first paleta. Check it out!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace? What’s your paleta flavor of choice? Do you prefer fruit-based or milk-based? Sound off in the comments below!
Address: La Michoacana Ice Cream Palace, 240 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, USA
